Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces “neutralized” eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 14.

"With the coordinated work of the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization, eight PKK terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in the Metina region of northern Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.