Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • November 14 2019 11:17:46

Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces “neutralized” eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 14.

"With the coordinated work of the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization, eight PKK terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in the Metina region of northern Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

    Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

  3. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

  4. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  5. New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

    New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled
Recommended
Turkey, Russia hold sixth round of joint patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia hold sixth round of joint patrols in northern Syria
Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers
Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915
Turkey strongly condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza
UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister

UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister
Twin explosions injure 17 at armory in SE Turkey

Twin explosions injure 17 at armory in SE Turkey
WORLD Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

A cease-fire was reached in Gaza on Nov. 14 following two days of bloody Israeli escalation.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production surges in September

Turkey's industrial production surges in September

Turkey’s industrial output improved in September on an annual basis, as all sub-indexes performed an increase, according to official data released on Nov. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Russias Zenit

Anadolu Efes to face Russia's Zenit

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Zenit in the eighth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season