  • August 22 2019 11:36:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 635 PKK terrorists since start of 2019

Turkey has “neutralized” 635 PKK terrorists in over 80,000 anti-terror operations since the start of 2019, the country's interior minister said on Aug. 22.           

“We have neutralized 635 PKK terrorists in 80,570 operations since the start of this year," Süleyman Soylu said in the capital Ankara.     

"There is a network giving money, strategy, and psychological support [to the PKK].  For this reason, we took a step on Monday, as you know," Soylu said, referring to the suspension of three mayors in eastern Turkey over alleged terrorist ties.

"Both moral support and food supplies are going from those municipalities to terrorists," said Soylu.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.     

PKK, Turkey, Süleyman Soylu

