Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in southeast

  • July 22 2019 09:32:35

Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in southeast

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in southeast

Gendarmerie forces on July 21 neutralized at least four terrorists in southeastern Turkey, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that a counter-terror operation was launched in rural areas of Yedisu district in Bingol province, as part of internal security operations.

The operation is ongoing in the region, the statement added.

The number of neutralized terrorists in the province has risen to eight with four neutralized on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey, terrorism, operation

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s education system raises alarm for future

    Turkey’s education system raises alarm for future

  2. If needed, Turkey to take same former step in Cyprus: Erdoğan

    If needed, Turkey to take same former step in Cyprus: Erdoğan

  3. US Syria envoy in Turkey for talks

    US Syria envoy in Turkey for talks

  4. Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

    Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

  5. Europe left Turkey in lurch on migrant issue: Interior minister

    Europe left Turkey in lurch on migrant issue: Interior minister
Recommended
Russia, Turkey continue talks on joint S-400 production

Russia, Turkey continue talks on joint S-400 production
Aggravated life sentence sought for law student over murder of lecturer

Aggravated life sentence sought for law student over murder of lecturer
Turkey will launch operation in Syria if safe zone not established: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey will launch operation in Syria if safe zone not established: FM Çavuşoğlu
Work initiated for Turkish schools to adopt animals: Minister

Work initiated for Turkish schools to adopt animals: Minister
1 ton of drugs seized in Turkey’s Batman

1 ton of drugs seized in Turkey’s Batman
Turkeys disaster response agency gives food in Yemen

Turkey's disaster response agency gives food in Yemen
WORLD Jared Kushner heading to the Middle East for talks

Jared Kushner heading to the Middle East for talks

Jared Kushner will return to the Middle East later this month as he pushes his controversial plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said on July 21.
ECONOMY Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank is well set to become one of the few banks in Ethiopia trailblazing Interest Free Banking, or Islamic banking.
SPORTS Barcelonas Pique hails Trabzonspor jersey ad

Barcelona's Pique hails Trabzonspor jersey ad

Turkish football club Trabzonspor have promised to send their new gray jersey to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique who shared the Turkish club's promotional video on social media.