Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • August 11 2019 12:15:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has neutralized two PKK terrorists on Aug. 10 in northern Iraq during an anti-terror operation, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.     

The terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes on Gara region in coordination with Turkey's ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.     

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.     

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. A total of 80 terrorists have been "neutralized" so far since the launch of counter-terrorism offensive.     

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.     

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.     

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.     

