Turkey neutralizes 17 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • October 05 2019 12:41:59

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish fighter jets neutralized 17 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 5.

Air-backed operations were carried out in Zap, Gara and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

The latest counter-terrorism operations brought the number to 51 for terrorists neutralized over the week.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched the Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by the operation's second and third phases in July and late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

