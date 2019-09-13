Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

ANKARA

Turkey needs to be normalized and stabilized, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said.

“Saying ‘if [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan’ falls, means the collapse of the presidential system. Can you guess what would happen next? How will a civil war erupt, how reciprocating events will take place? Which party will do what thing?” Bahçeli told reporters during an event on Sept. 14.

“What we are saying is the normalization and stabilization of Turkey. One needs to protect the reputation of the administration. It is a must to protect Turkey from blockades,” he added.

Bahçeli also underlined that the rumors entwining around revisions in the government will be no help since the new presidential system has been in effect for just over a year.

In such an environment, efforts to deeply establish the system should take place, Bahçeli said.

“What will we do, change ministers every day? One needs to be determined,” he said.

“But it is not our job. We are saying our opinions. The one who will make decisions is political power. It is up to them. For me, it will be wrong,” he added.

Regarding a draft bill granting amnesty to convicts, Bahçeli said 49 deputies of the MHP will present their preparations when the Judicial Reform Strategy Document sessions in parliament kick off.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül has previously said that the reform document will be the first item on parliament’s agenda as soon as the recess concludes.

“We are determined on this. When the law passes, we will suggest our friends’ preparations as 49 deputies. If we can pass it, then we will. If not, we will suggest parties in parliament to harmonize and then pass it,” he said.

“We will hopefully fulfill our duty as an advisor,” he added.