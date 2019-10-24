Turkey nears its strategic goals through Sochi deal: AKP spokesperson

  • October 24 2019 14:59:42

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The deal reached with Russia in the Black Sea city of Sochi has brought Ankara's operation in northern Syria to its final stage, Turkey's ruling party spokesman said on Oct. 24.

In a news conference in Ankara, Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik said: "The threat against our national security and the separatist plots failed at this stage."

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal on Oct. 22 under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

The deal came during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's one-day visit to Sochi where he met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The ruling party spokesman also stressed that Turkish troops will not withdraw until stability is ensured in northern Syria.

Çelik criticized those who call Turkey "an occupying force".

"Those who spread this propaganda when the operation began saying that we were an occupying force have once again been embarrassed," he added.

Çelik said that Turkey is determined to fight against terrorist organizations and he accused the EU countries of backing off the responsibility of ISIL prisoners.

"Every country should take its own citizens," Çelik said.

