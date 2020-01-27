Turkey nabs 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in N Syria

  • January 27 2020 17:36:00

Turkey nabs 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces rounded up five PKK/YPG terrorists during simultaneous operations in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Jan. 27.

The commandos arrested the terrorists plotting attacks in houses they were hiding in Tal Abyad, falling inside the area of Turkey's anti-terror offensive, Operation Peace Spring, the ministry said in a statement.

During the bust, weapons, ammunitions, digital materials and documents related to the terror group were also seized, it added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and
Peace Spring (October 2019).

Operation Peace Spring was launched to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK and ISIL elements east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols
there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

 

WORLD 21,000 Idlib civilians flee intensified attacks

21,000 Idlib civilians flee intensified attacks

The intense attacks of Assad regime and its allies forced some 21,000 civilians to flee their homes in Idilb, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, over the last 24 hours, according to sources on the ground.
ECONOMY Gold miners target 45 tons of production

Gold miners target 45 tons of production

Turkey’s mining industry targets to produce a record 45 tons of gold this year, Hasan Yücel, the head of Turkish Gold Miners Association (AMD), has said.
SPORTS NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.   