Turkey marks Independence War victory

ISTANBUL

Turkey celebrated its Victory day on Aug. 30, the anniversary of when Turkish armies succeeded in the Great Offensive under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk against occupying Greek forces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message on Aug. 29. Describing the victory in 1922 as a declaration of will for independence, Erdoğan said: “Our nation is ready to show the same sacrifice and courage for the sake of this homeland today as it did yesterday.”

The struggle of the Turkish Armed Forces within and outside our borders to protect our national survival is the most “obvious” example of Turkey's determination, Erdoğan added.

“We are determined to break all the pitfalls against our country in northern Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Turkey's diplomatic missions around the world marked the country's 97th Victory Day anniversary.

In 1919, the victors of World War I- also known as the Ententes States- landed in present-day Turkey, occupying large swathes based on the provisions of the recently-inked Armistice of Mudros.

As British, French, Italian and Greek warships anchored in the Bosphorus, French troops took over the region around Adana - in southern Turkey. The British soldiers entered Urfa and Maraş further east as well as the Black Sea towns of Samsun and Merzifon.

Italians occupied large strips of the Mediterranean coastline including Antalya and other southwestern Anatolian cities.

On May 15, 1919, the Greek Army landed in İzmir with the permission of the Entente States, sparking what would become a full-fledged uprising and campaign against the rule of occupying forces in the country.

Forming the National Forces (Kuva-yi Milliye) as a means of armed resistance against the invaders, Turks knew that there were only two possible choices: either surrender to the occupation forces or fight against them.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly was launched in Ankara in 1920, as the occupiers focused their repressive policies on Ataturk and his colleagues and the Turkish Army moved to the western front. The next year, Turkish soldiers would repel Greek forces that advanced within 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) of the young parliament.

After roughly one year of preparation, Commander-in-Chief Mustafa Kemal launched the Great Offensive on Aug. 26, 1922 to expel the enemy.

Moving further west, Mustafa Kemal commanded the battle with top commanders Fevzi Çakmak and İsmet İnönü.

At dawn, the offensive began with artillery fire and Turkish soldiers pushing forward seized Tınaztepe, Belentepe and Kalecik Sivrisi near the town Afyonkarahisar, which the Turkish army would seize on Aug. 27.

On the night of Aug. 29, the commanders made a situation assessment and agreed to act immediately and conclude the attack in a short time.

Mustafa Kemal ordered the Turkish army to move on to western Kütahya on Aug. 30 in a decisive blow to the Greek troops in Anatolia.

Following the victory, Ataturk, Çakmak and Inonu set to sweep the remaining Greek soldiers out of Anatolia in an offensive on the city of Izmir on the Aegean coast.

"Armies, your first goal is the Mediterranean. Forward!" Ataturk ordered the army which would move out from western Kütahya on Sept. 1.

On Aug. 27, the Turkish Army liberated Afyonkarahisar from the Greek Army, Kütahya on Aug. 30, and Izmir on Sept. 9.

Two years later on Aug. 30, 1924, Ataturk attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Martyr Sancaktar Soldier Monument.

Addressing the audience, Atatürk said: "The Turkish nation has once again engraved this truth in the bosom of history with a steel pen with the victory it has won, the power it showed and its will.”