Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

  • September 05 2019 09:40:00

Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

Turkey's exports to the U.K. are expected to drop by $2.4-3 billion, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Sept. 4.

She said her country is taking measures to face the situation in order to minimize losses.

Addressing the 10th U.K.-Turkey Business Forum in Istanbul, Pekcan apprehended that in case of a no-deal Brexit, trade volume between the two countries will be affected.

“We expect that the most affected sectors will be automotive by a trade loss worth up to $1.2 billion, textile with $1.3 billion and electronic and white goods by $500 million,” Pekcan told the business forum.

The forum was organized by the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TBCCI) in association with Turkey's Investment Office and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Stressing that the U.K and Turkey are capable to turn difficulties into opportunities, the minister said the economic relations between the two countries, will continue to thrive even after the Brexit.

As of 2018, trade volume between the two countries was $18.5 billion, with exports from Turkey at $11 billion and imports $7.4 billion.

The minister said the U.K is Turkey's one of the most important foreign trade partner, and the second destination for its exports.

She said the U.K. has signed free trade agreements (FTA) with many nations.

But expressed inability of Turkey to sign an FTA, due to international commitments with the EU.

Pekcan stressed that bilateral investments between the two countries have exceeded $10 billion. She, however, said the figure is too low, implying that investment sector needs to grow rapidly.

"We can cooperate in technology, such as in information technology, software, block chain, big data and artificial intelligence. We aim to raise share of high technology in our exports to over 3%," she added.

She said her ministry would begin touring the country to inform companies on the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit.

“It seems that Brexit under a deal would be okay, but a no-deal Brexit will leave the Turkish businesses in a difficult position,” Pekcan said.

UK government gives up trying to stop Brexit delay bill in parliament
UK government gives up trying to stop Brexit delay bill in parliament

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  2. Cyprus, a hot potato

    Cyprus, a hot potato

  3. Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

    Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

  4. Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

    Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

  5. Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems

    Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems
Recommended
Banking sector sees $5B net profit in January-July

Banking sector sees $5B net profit in January-July
Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Exports rise 1.7% in August

Exports rise 1.7% in August
Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July

Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July
Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

WORLD Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran on Sept. 4 said it would take another step away from a 2015 nuclear deal by starting to develop centrifuges to speed up its uranium enrichment but it also gave European powers two more months to try to save the multilateral pact.
ECONOMY Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

Turkey's exports to the U.K. are expected to drop by $2.4-3 billion, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis

Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis

Turkey's women national volleyball team defeated Netherlands 3-0 on Sept. 4 to advance to 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship semifinals.