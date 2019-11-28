Turkey, Libya signs 2 memoranda of understanding

  • November 28 2019 09:53:49

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Libya have signed two memoranda of understandings, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate announced on Nov. 27. 

"The Security and Military Cooperation" and "Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions" agreements were signed when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a closed meeting that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes with Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The Directorate said the agreement is an effort to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.

