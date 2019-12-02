Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

  • December 02 2019 09:39:20

Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Libya deal complies with intl law: Ministry

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman on Dec. 1 said the recently inked memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on the maritime jurisdictions complied with the international law.

"Through this agreement with Libya, the two countries have clearly manifested their intention not to allow any fait-accompli [in the eastern Mediterranean]," Hami Aksoy said in an official statement in response to statements by Egypt and Greece.

The agreement determined a portion of Turkey’s maritime jurisdictions in the region, Aksoy said, adding it "is in accordance with the court decisions that create the international jurisprudence and international law including the relevant articles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

Reminding that Turkey has the longest continental coast line in the eastern Mediterranean, the statement said: "The islands which lie on the opposite side of the median line between two mainlands cannot create maritime jurisdiction areas beyond their territorial waters and that the length and direction of the coasts should be taken into account in delineating maritime jurisdiction areas."

Referring to the regional countries, Aksoy said the Turkish government’s action was based on international law and "equity-based approach," while the countries which reject Turkey's legitimate arguments took unilateral steps, accusing Turkey.

He also emphasized that the mere presence of the Meis Island -- or, Kastellorizo -- across the Turkish mainland could not have any effect on Ankara’s maritime territories in contrary to the arguments of Greece and the Greek Cypriots.

Referring to these arguments as "maximalist and uncompromising," Aksoy said a similar approach once had made Egypt lose 40,000 square kilometers (15,444 square miles) of its maritime territory.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

    Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

  2. Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

    Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

  3. Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

    Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

  4. Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions

    Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions

  5. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med
Recommended
Turkey has remarkable geopolitical potential: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey has remarkable geopolitical potential: FM Çavuşoğlu
Erdoğan, von der Leyen discuss Syria

Erdoğan, von der Leyen discuss Syria
Turkish, UN officials discuss Syrians repatriation

Turkish, UN officials discuss Syrians' repatriation
Ankara to appoint envoys to 16 countries

Ankara to appoint envoys to 16 countries
Turkey and Libya sign deal on maritime zones in the Mediterranean

Turkey and Libya sign deal on maritime zones in the Mediterranean
Turkey wants to join EU, says presidential spokesperson

Turkey wants to join EU, says presidential spokesperson
WORLD Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kongs business district

Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kong's business district

Hundreds of office workers in Hong Kong's business district gathered on Dec. 2 for the first in a week of lunchtime protests backing the pro-democracy movement after its resounding victory in district polls held last week in the Chinese-ruled city.
ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing PMI rises to 49.5 in November

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI rises to 49.5 in November

Turkey's Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to 49.5 in November, according to a business survey on Dec. 2.
SPORTS Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

Turkey won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal in Karate 1 Premier League in Spain's capital Madrid.