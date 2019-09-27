Turkey launches anti-terror operation in country's NE

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey launched anti-terror operation against PKK in the country's northeast, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 26 in a statement.

Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in the

Operation Kıran-4 which launched in Sept. 24, in northeastern Kars, Ağrı and Iğdır provinces, the statement said.

Operations in the region will continue, the ministry added.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in country's southeast against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Şırnak and Batman provinces.

Operation Kıran-3 also launched in Sept. 21 and targets terrorists in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of southeastern Şırnak and Siirt provinces.

As a part of Operation Kıran-1,2,3, the security forces have neutralized 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.