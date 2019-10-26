Turkey issues travel warning for Iraq amid protests

  • October 26 2019 11:40:33

Turkey issues travel warning for Iraq amid protests

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey issues travel warning for Iraq amid protests

Turkey issued a travel warning on Oct. 25 for Turks in Iraq as that country experience anti-government demonstrations.

"Due to demonstrations ongoing in various provinces of Iraq including the capital Baghdad since Oct. 24, our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to areas where such events are taking place," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It is recommended that our citizens currently in Iraq closely follow warnings issued by the Iraqi authorities, avoid crowded places and be vigilant about their personal security," it added.

The statement included the phone number of the Turkish Consulate’s call center (+90 312 292 29 29) for Turks who wish to contact relatives in Iraq and the phone number (+964,790,190 94 06) and e-mail address (embassy.baghdad@mfa.gov.tr) to Turkey's embassy in Baghdad.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 2,300 others injured during anti-government protests that erupted Friday near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.

Iraqi authorities imposed curfew in Basra, Wasit, Muthanna, Babil, Diwaniya, and Dhi Qar governorates, according to security sources.

Iraq experienced mass anti-corruption protests which left hundreds dead in the past month. Successive Iraqi governments have failed to put an end to nepotism and corruption as the current government struggles to end the mismanagement of public funds.

According to the World Bank, Iraq has a high rate of youth unemployment around 25%. It is also ranked as the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

    Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

  2. NATO chief urges allies to ‘look at broader picture’ amid row with Turkey over Syria

    NATO chief urges allies to ‘look at broader picture’ amid row with Turkey over Syria

  3. Hydrocarbons to determine political future of Cyprus: Op-ed

    Hydrocarbons to determine political future of Cyprus: Op-ed

  4. US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

    US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

  5. Isn't it a bit late for Europe to call for a safe zone in Syria?

    Isn't it a bit late for Europe to call for a safe zone in Syria?
Recommended
US support for terrorists in Syria ‘tragedy, says Turkish presidential spokesperson

US support for terrorists in Syria ‘tragedy,' says Turkish presidential spokesperson
Turkish, US top diplomats speak over phone

Turkish, US top diplomats speak over phone
Nearly 900 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

Nearly 900 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey
What is the life cycle of plastic in Turkey

What is the life cycle of plastic in Turkey?
Ankara rejects Amnesty Internationals claims on Syrians in Turkey

Ankara rejects Amnesty International's claims on Syrians in Turkey
Turkey to extend troops deployment in Lebanon

Turkey to extend troops deployment in Lebanon
WORLD Turkish Cypriot premier hails anti-terror push in Syria

Turkish Cypriot premier hails anti-terror push in Syria

The Turkish Cypriot prime minister on Oct. 26 said his country has always stood with Turkey in its legitimate fight against terrorism.
ECONOMY Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul

Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul

Britain’s consul general in Istanbul praised Turkey’s “very vibrant environment” for British businesses.
SPORTS 2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

The 18th race of the Grand Prix in the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship will take place in Mexico on Oct. 27.