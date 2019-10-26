Turkey issues travel warning for Iraq amid protests

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey issued a travel warning on Oct. 25 for Turks in Iraq as that country experience anti-government demonstrations.

"Due to demonstrations ongoing in various provinces of Iraq including the capital Baghdad since Oct. 24, our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to areas where such events are taking place," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It is recommended that our citizens currently in Iraq closely follow warnings issued by the Iraqi authorities, avoid crowded places and be vigilant about their personal security," it added.

The statement included the phone number of the Turkish Consulate’s call center (+90 312 292 29 29) for Turks who wish to contact relatives in Iraq and the phone number (+964,790,190 94 06) and e-mail address (embassy.baghdad@mfa.gov.tr) to Turkey's embassy in Baghdad.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 2,300 others injured during anti-government protests that erupted Friday near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.

Iraqi authorities imposed curfew in Basra, Wasit, Muthanna, Babil, Diwaniya, and Dhi Qar governorates, according to security sources.

Iraq experienced mass anti-corruption protests which left hundreds dead in the past month. Successive Iraqi governments have failed to put an end to nepotism and corruption as the current government struggles to end the mismanagement of public funds.

According to the World Bank, Iraq has a high rate of youth unemployment around 25%. It is also ranked as the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.