Turkey issues completion visa for investments worth $18.4B

  • January 02 2020 15:22:12

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey issued completion visa for investments worth 104 billion Turkish liras ($18.4B) in January-November 2019, the country's industry and technology minister said on Jan. 2.

Mustafa Varank said on Twitter that more than 157,000 jobs were created in the above mentioned period.

Completion visa is issued for companies benefiting from incentives when they inform the ministry that their investments are realized.

"We issued new incentive certificate for investments worth 116 billion Turkish liras ($20.5 billion), with 46 percent of which in manufacturing sector, and we expect 186,394 additional jobs," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the country issued completion visa for investments worth 6 billion Turkish liras ($1.04 billion) in November and 14,705 jobs were created, Varank stressed.

The minister added that the country paved the way for investments totaling 13.7 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion) in November and they are expected to create almost 21,000 new jobs.

"We will grow under the leadership of investments," the minister vowed.

