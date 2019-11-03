Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

  • November 03 2019 15:41:35

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey is the last wall standing between Europe and terrorism, the country's Defense Ministry said on Nov. 3.

“Turkey is protecting not only its own borders, but also the borders of NATO. Turkey's security is the security of all of Europe, including NATO,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It should be known that Turkey, as the last wall between Europe and terrorism, is fighting terrorism on the frontline,” it added.

The statement condemned the resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives recognizing Armenian claims about the 1915 events and the French Parliament's resolution on Turkey's Syria operation.

“Turkey condemns the U.S. House of Representatives resolution accepting the so-called Armenian genocide without considering the historical facts and the French National Assembly, which declares support for the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, and describe it as an ally and hope these historical mistakes were corrected soon.”

It said that the U.S. resolution on Armenia and a bill backing sanctions on Turkey contradict the Ankara-Washington deal reached on Syria and the spirit of NATO alliance.

The ministry also said the French Parliament resolution on Turkey's Syria operation is “nothing but an attempt to distort the truth and hide them from the world public opinion, especially French citizens".

 

