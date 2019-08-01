Turkey, Iraq to set up water resources center

  • August 01 2019 09:31:00

BAGHDAD- Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Iraq have agreed to establish a water resources center in Baghdad to study and address water issues in the region.       

Addressing a press conference in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Turkish Presidency's Special Representative to Iraq Veysel Eroğlu announced that both countries have drafted an action plan to address water issues.       

"We have prepared a great working and action plan, regarding the water issue," Eroğlu said, after holding talks with Iraqi Water Resources Minister Jamal Adili.       

He added that Turkey favored the development of its neighbor Iraq.       

"We want friendship between Iraq and Turkey, to grow even stronger. We will establish a center in Baghdad to study and locate water sources,” he said.       

Maintaining that he held fruitful talks with Iraqi officials on the water issues, Eroğlu who is also Turkey's water affairs minister, said both countries will expand their area of cooperation, beyond water issues.       

"We will hold joint works on a variety of topics. Iraq has great potential," he added.       

The minister said both countries would soon discuss the construction of a rail network, starting from northern Iraq to southern Basra province, and a land route as well, in the same region.       

"Thus, we will connect Turkey to Gulf countries through Iraq,” he said.       

In terms of access and connectivity, the Turkish minister said, Iraq has hundred times more potent than that of Singapore.       

Iraqi Water Resources Minister Jamal Adili said the meeting on water issue went well.       

He stressed that Turkey and Iraq enjoyed the best bilateral ties currently in both countries' history.       

Adili said Iraq was pleased with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "constructive" attitude towards the country's water issues. He said both countries favored a solution and water talks presented a great opportunity to benefit both Turks and Iraqis.       

The Tigris and Euphrates, with their tributaries, form a major river system in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. Originating in eastern Turkey, they flow through Syria and Iraq into the Persian Gulf.       

