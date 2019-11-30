Turkey identifies over 25,000 users of FETÖ app ByLock

  • November 30 2019 12:58:31

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has so far identified over 25,000 users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app used by members of a terror group to communicate, the country's interior minister said on Nov. 30

Some 25,149 ByLock IDs were revealed, Süleyman Soylu said in the capital Ankara.

Related chief public prosecutor offices were notified about 7,694 people, including 1,387 active-duty personnel, he added.

Soylu said 2,341 people, including 679 on-duty personnel, were in contact with members of the FETÖ without downloading the app on their phones.

 

