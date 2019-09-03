Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  • September 03 2019 12:45:00

Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

İZMİR
Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

Turkey will realize its plan B if the United States fails to keep promises it made for a safe zone in northern Syria, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sept. 3.

“We follow the fulfillment of promises on the safe zone issue with great sensitivity and carefully. We do not accept work without checking each of the information provided to us individually,” Akar said on his visit to the western İzmir province for the 2019-2020 Flight Training Year opening ceremony.

Akar said Turkey and the U.S. had agreed on a framework in the negotiations of the safe zone and a calendar was created.

This is followed carefully by Turkey’s commanders, he said, recalling a delay in the Manbij deal, another deal over a city elsewhere in Syria between Turkey and the U.S. “We still remember the promises made on Manbij and Raqqa. We haven’t forgotten any of this,” he added.

“In this context, the removal of terrorists from the region, the destruction of fortifications there, the collection of heavy weapons, missions of our helicopters, as well as our aircraft and jets flying there in the future, and the realization of patrols and establishing base areas,” he elaborated on the deal.

For this purpose, the Joint Operations Center was established in Akçakale, border town in Turkey’s southeast, where officials are working intensively, he noted.

“If there are any troubles in the promises made to us, if they do not fulfill them, our armed forces and the state of the Republic of Turkey have a plan B, and a plan C there. We are ready to put them into practice,” he stated.

On Aug. 7, Turkey and the U.S. announced that they had agreed to set up a safe zone in the northwestern Syria in order to address the former’s security concerns posed by the YPG from its southern neighbor. A joint coordination center was formed in Akçakale district of the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa in mid-August and Turkish and American choppers had conducted reconnaissance inside the zone.

Turkey wants to control safe zone in northern Syria: AKP spokesperson
Turkey wants to control safe zone in northern Syria: AKP spokesperson

MOST POPULAR

  1. President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

    President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

  2. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

  3. Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

    Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

  4. ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

    ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

  5. Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

    Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks
Recommended
Death penalty won’t stop violence against women: Activists

Death penalty won’t stop violence against women: Activists
Climate change crippling marine life: Wildlife official

Climate change crippling marine life: Wildlife official
Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

Turkey reiterates support for Colombias peace process

Turkey reiterates support for Colombia's peace process
Turkey wants to control safe zone in northern Syria: AKP spokesperson

Turkey wants to control safe zone in northern Syria: AKP spokesperson

Root causes of migration have to be tackled: Turkish FM

Root causes of migration have to be tackled: Turkish FM
WORLD Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

A massive blast in a residential area of Kabul killed at least 16 people, officials said Sept. 3, following yet another Taliban attack that came as the insurgents and Washington try to finalize a peace deal.
ECONOMY Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports reached a historic record high at 7.14 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first half of 2019, according to Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data.       
SPORTS Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.