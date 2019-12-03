Turkey has not received support it expected from NATO: Altun

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has not received the support it expected from NATO, said the country’s communications director on Dec. 3.

“Turkey has not received the kind of robust support it expected from NATO in recent years,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

“Despite this, Turkey has contributed to various NATO missions with its second-largest army in the organization. We will continue to contribute but also expect support for our concerns,” Altun added.

Noting that NATO is preparing for a summit on Dec. 3-4, Altun said: “As threats to our security have increased in recent years, Turkey is ready to help lead a strategic conversation”.

Altun went on to say that Turkey expects a common security strategy that actively supports its security concerns “in return for its commitment and contributions to NATO”.

“NATO can address threats to the alliance and its member states only through clarity about the nature of such threats,” he added.

“Collective security is the most important pillar of stability in peace times and security in war times. A failure to adequately acknowledge the legitimate threat perceptions and security concerns of member states will weaken the alliance and make NATO less credible,” Altun concluded.