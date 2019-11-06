Turkey has no problems with Kurds in Syria: Barzani

  • November 06 2019 09:57:00

Turkey has no problems with Kurds in Syria: Barzani

ERBIL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has no problems with Kurds in Syria: Barzani

Turkey does not have any problems with Kurds in Syria and it only aims to fight a PKK-affiliated terror group there, said president of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking at a panel held by Erbil-based Middle East Research Center (MERI), President Nechirvan Barzani commented on Syria and the PKK terror group, whose Syrian offshoot is the YPG.

Barzani said he was informed about Turkey's clear stance against the terror group, adding he agreed with the perspective of Ankara that the terror group also posed a threat to the local Kurds living in Syria.

He called on Kurds in Syria to keep the terror group at arm's length and pointed out that the PKK terror group aims to legitimize itself by using Syrian Kurds.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

    CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

  3. Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

    Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

  4. UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

    UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

  5. Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan

    Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish cabinet slams US terror report for double standard

Turkish cabinet slams US terror report for 'double standard'
Turkish delegation in S Africa for interparty dialogue

Turkish delegation in S Africa for interparty dialogue

Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation
Turkey commited to science diplomacy in Mideast: Sayers

Turkey commited to science diplomacy in Mideast: Sayers
Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat
Somalia needs Turkeys help: Çavuşoğlu

Somalia needs Turkey's help: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Over 11K scientists warn of global climate emergency

Over 11K scientists warn of global 'climate emergency'

An international group of more than 11,000 scientists warned in a letter published on Nov. 5 of an ongoing "climate emergency" that could lead to "untold suffering" if it is not turned back.
ECONOMY Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.06 billion Turkish liras ($706.8 million) from domestic markets through an auction and a lease certificate issuance on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea manages to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.