Turkey has legitimate security concerns about Syria: NATO Secretary General

ANKARA

The U.S ally Turkey is at forefront of crisis and has legitimate security concerns about Syria, said NATO secretary general on Oct. 9.

"Turkey has suffered horrendous terrorist attacks, and it hosts millions of Syrian refugees," said Jens Stoltenberg after his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Stoltenberg said Turkish authorities informed NATO about the ongoing operation in northern Syria.

"It is important to avoid actions that may further destabilize the region, escalate tensions and cause more human suffering," said Stoltenberg.

"#NATO has been informed by Turkish authorities about their ongoing operation in Northern Syria. I count on Turkey to act with restraint & ensure that the gains we have made in the fight against ISIS are not jeopardised. I will discuss this issue with President Erdoğan Friday," Stoltenberg said over Twitter.

Turkey informed members of the U.N. Security Council members about the Operation Peace Spring, Defense Ministry said on Oct. 9

Envoys of the UNSC member countries in Ankara, including the United States, were invited to the foreign ministry and briefed on the operation, a Foreign Ministry official said.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria is being carried out under the international law, the country’s top diplomat said on Oct. 9.

“This operation is being carried out in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions on fight against terrorism,” said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Twitter.

With the Operation Peace Spring, “the region will be cleared of terrorists, Syria’s border security and territorial integrity will be guaranteed, displaced people will be able to return safely to their homes and peace and safety will prevail in the region,” he added.

Çavuşoğlu also said that Turkey informed Syria about its military operation via a diplomatic note sent to the regime's consul general in Istanbul.