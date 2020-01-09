Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

  • January 09 2020 10:59:00

Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

ANKARA
Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

Turkish and Greek diplomats will hold their first regular political consultations following a dispute over Turkey’s maritime delimitation deal with Libya

“In the framework of regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Greece, talks will be held in Ankara on 10 January 2020 between delegations under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Ambassador Themistoklis Demiris, secretary-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece,” said a Foreign Ministry statement on Jan. 9.

Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign EastMed project
Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign EastMed project

During the political consultations, bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be addressed, the statement added.

Turkey signed an accord with Libya’s internationally recognized government that seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey’s southern Mediterranean shore to Libya’s northeast coast.

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus
Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey’s move has thrown a spanner into the works of efforts by Greek Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Egypt to develop east Mediterranean gas, putting a barrier across a proposed pipeline that would run from Israeli and Greece-Greek Cyprios waters to the Greek island of Crete, on to the Greek mainland and into Europe’s gas network via Italy.

East Mediterranean gas pipeline project can't succeed, Ankara says
East Mediterranean gas pipeline project cant succeed, Ankara says

The $7-9 billion pipeline would have to cross the planned Turkey-Libya economic zone.

Greece and Greek Cyprus, which have long had maritime and territorial disputes with Turkey, say the accord is void and violates the international law of the sea. Greece has expelled Libya’s ambassador to Athens and filed a complaint with the United Nations.

In retaliation, Greece, Greek Cyprus and Israel have signed a deal in early January for the EastMed pipeline designed to move gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Turkish Cypriot leader says EastMed project costly, not conducive to Cyprus settlement
Turkish Cypriot leader says EastMed project costly, not conducive to Cyprus settlement

The 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic meters a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Greek Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries.

Turkey argues that the Greek Cypriot government should not have started gas explorations before reaching a settlement in reunification talks with the Turkish Cypriots, and that the mineral wealth belonged to both communities.

It is estimated that the transfer cost of the natural gas would be three times cheaper if the pipeline passes through Turkey.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

    Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

  5. Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

    Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
Recommended
Turkey slams Israel over its decision to expand illegal settlements

Turkey slams Israel over its decision to expand illegal settlements
US Syria envoy heads to Turkey, Saudi Arabia

US Syria envoy heads to Turkey, Saudi Arabia
Turkeys airlines suspend flights to Iraq, Iran

Turkey's airlines suspend flights to Iraq, Iran
Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
Turkey neutralizes senior female YPG/PKK terrorist

Turkey neutralizes senior female YPG/PKK terrorist
Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension
WORLD Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

France, Greece, Egypt and Greek Cyprus on Jan. 8 declared “null and void” agreements between Ankara and Libya assigning Turkey rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.