Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit

  • November 08 2019 15:37:32

Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit

ANKARA
Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit

Turkey, Germany, France and the U.K. will hold a quadrilateral meeting in the context of Syria, on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, Turkey’s presidential spokesman has announced.

“Our president has previously said that such a meeting should take place in Istanbul, Şanlıurfa or Gaziantep. We still think like this because the Syrian issue and the refugees have been happening within and next to Turkey. We believe that [Turkey] is the right address for such a meeting,” İbrahim Kalın said on Nov. 8.

The spokesman’s remarks came after a meeting he held with the national security advisers of the German, French and British leaders on the planned four-way summit on Oct. 8 in Istanbul.

“Due to several reasons, it has been understood that the meeting could not take place before the NATO summit. Thus, it was agreed that the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the NATO summit that is to take place in London on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4,” Kalın added.

The summit will bring President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson together.

Kalın conveyed that during the meeting, Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” into northeastern Syria, the return of Syrian refugees, the establishment of the planned safe zone and the following political process were discussed.

He added that Turkey’s operation has paved the way for the establishment of a 30-kilometer-deep safe zone as well as ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees to the planned area.

Erdoğan on Oct. 30 had said that there was a proposal tabled by prominent European countries to hold a four-way meeting with the participation of Turkey, Germany, France and the U.K., on the return of the Syrian refugees.

UK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

    EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

    Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

  3. US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

    US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

  4. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  5. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece
Recommended
Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy
NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM

NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM
Turkey, Russia start third joint patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia start third joint patrols in northern Syria
Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO brain dead

Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'
Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests

Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests
US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF
WORLD Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will continue its discussions on Nov.25, a U.N. special envoy said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Preliminary indicators show Turkey has entered a strong rebalancing period, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Nov. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat Greeces Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague