'Turkey favorite destination for international students'

ISTANBUL/Anadolu Agency

Besides hosting millions of migrants, Turkey is also home to 172,000 foreign students pursuing education in its 206 universities. Over the years, the country has emerged as favorite destination for international students, particularly from Muslim nations.

Turkey made big investments in education, particularly in the higher education sector, to attract international students, Mehmet Bulut, the Rector of Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (IZU), told Anadolu Agency.

The IZU rector said the Turkish government along with other foundations, are supporting students with facilities including scholarships and dormitories.

“We have nearly 2,000 foreign students enrolled in our university. They are good at academics. It has helped us to raise the quality of education,” said Bulut.

We also allow students to travel to Europe and other countries to acquire knowledge, he added.

Bulut said that hosting and providing education for foreign students was designed to prepare future global leaders.

President of Istanbul-based Federation of International Students Association (UDEF) Mehmet Bolat said that Turkish educational institutions are aiming to host 350,000 foreign students by 2023.

Bolat said the education sector in Turkey has developed in leaps and bounds, referring that there were just 10,000 foreign students in 2004.

“A decade ago, foreign students used to choose to pursue education in technical education. But, off late social sciences have picked up the pace,” he added.

Three state-run universities in Istanbul, Eskişehir and Karabük are hosting most of the international students, according to UDEF president.

Most of the foreign students are from Syria, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Somalia.