Turkey eyes to sign free trade agreement with Thailand

  • July 29 2019 09:43:34

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey aims to sign a free trade agreement with Thailand, said the country's foreign minister on July 28 as part of the 52nd Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).       

“Met with Turkish business people who have investments in #Thailand. Aiming to sign the Free Trade Agreement between our countries as soon as possible to further develop our trade relations,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post.       

The 52nd meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Thailand's capital Bangkok began on July 27 and will last through August 3.       

ASEAN was formed in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in Bangkok and was later joined by five other countries. Turkey was granted the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2017.       

