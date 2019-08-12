Turkey expresses concern over clashes in Yemen

  • August 12 2019 10:31:02

Turkey expresses concern over clashes in Yemen

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey expresses concern over clashes in Yemen

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Aug. 11 expressed concern over the escalated tension in Yemen’s interim capital of Aden in recent days.

“We are very concerned about the recent armed clashes in Yemen’s Aden city, which has killed or wounded many Yemenis,” the ministry said in a written statement.

It is saddening that the clashes also continued on the Eid al-Adha, a Muslim religious holiday, during which peace, friendship and solidarity should prevail, the statement read.

The ministry called on all the parties in Yemen to refrain from any steps which will further escalate the political and humanitarian crisis in the country, and to seek for a solution through dialogue.

Turkey will continue to support international efforts that are carried out to establish security and stability, as well as to protect unity and integrity of Yemen,” it added.

Tension escalated in Yemen’s port city of Aden since Aug. 7, when the UAE-backed Security Belt forces loyal to Southern Transitional Council (STC) started clashing with the forces of the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

On late Aug. 10, the Security Belt forces seized Aden’s Maasheeq presidential palace and some strategic government institutions.

According to the UN office in Yemen, at least 40 civilians were killed, 260 injured in clashes since Aug. 8.

Turkey, Yemen, Eid al-Adha

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

    Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

  2. Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

    Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

  3. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  4. Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

    Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

  5. Pilgrims pelt 'devil' with stones as final Hajj ritual

    Pilgrims pelt 'devil' with stones as final Hajj ritual
Recommended
Turkish charity, S African NGO distribute meat on Eid

Turkish charity, S African NGO distribute meat on Eid
Turkey to clear YPG/PKK terrorists east of Euphrates: Turkish FM

Turkey to clear YPG/PKK terrorists east of Euphrates: Turkish FM
Turkey, New Zealand have very special friendship: Envoy

Turkey, New Zealand have very special friendship: Envoy
Erdoğan, world leaders exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

Erdoğan, world leaders exchange Eid al-Adha greetings
Asia Anew initiative to promote ASEAN region

Asia Anew initiative to promote ASEAN region
International ranking system of restaurants is in serious credibility crisis: Food expert

International ranking system of restaurants is in serious credibility crisis: Food expert

WORLD Hong Kong police unveil water cannon trucks after new protests

Hong Kong police unveil water cannon trucks after new protests

Hong Kong police on Aug. 12 unveiled water cannon trucks as a new way to combat pro-democracy protesters, after tear gas and rubber bullets failed to stop more than two months of rallies.
ECONOMY S Korea to drop Japan from its fast-track trade white list

S Korea to drop Japan from its fast-track trade 'white list'

South Korea said on Aug.12 it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic and trade rift between the two countries.
SPORTS Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Turkey's Fenerbahçe signed Huddersfield Town's Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, commonly known as Zanka, on Aug. 10.   