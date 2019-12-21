Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

  • December 21 2019 13:16:42

Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey and the European Union are willing to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 20.

"We had a fruitful meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan" to address various issues of mutual interest, Ruhsar Pekcan told a press conference following her official talks in Brussels.

Pekcan said both sides are ready to establish positive dialogue to bring Turkish-EU economic ties up to their “true potential.”

Saying that updating the Customs Union Agreement between the two was topic A at the meeting, Pekcan added: "We brought up the economic gains of updating the customs union during the meeting with the commissioner."

She said the meeting also addressed the EU's trade measures on steel products.

"Unfortunately the Turkish steel industry felt the greatest impact of the EU steel industry measures even though they were not meant directly for Turkey but to respond to U.S. sanctions," she added.

Pekcan underlined that they want trade ties between Turkey and EU to help galvanize political relations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

    Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

  3. Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

    Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

  4. Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

    Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

  5. Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government

    Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government
Recommended
Turkey to unveil first indigenous car prototype next week

Turkey to unveil first indigenous car prototype next week
Turkish parliament ratifies 2020 budget

Turkish parliament ratifies 2020 budget
EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa
Istanbul accounts for 31 pct of Turkeys GDP

Istanbul accounts for 31 pct of Turkey's GDP
Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record
Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners
WORLD Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

Ethiopia launched its first satellite into space on Dec. 20, as more sub-Saharan African nations strive to develop space programs to advance their development goals and encourage scientific innovation.
ECONOMY Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey and the European Union are willing to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 20.
SPORTS UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fined the Turkish Football Federation on Dec. 20 for performing military salute goal celebrations during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.