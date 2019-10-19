Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Ethiopia on Oct. 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector. 

"We intend to share Turkish State Railways' (TCDD) experience of 163 years with Ethiopia to support the country, thanks to the new deal," Ali Ihsan Uygun, general manager of TCDD, said at the signing ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Uygun underlined that the two countries formed deep relations in the field of railway industry and construction.

Sintayehu Woldemichael, the CEO of Ethiopian Railway Corporation, said infrastructure development, transportation, operation and human resources training are priority areas.

