Turkey drills more than 500 water wells in Africa

  • July 28 2019 12:33:00

Turkey drills more than 500 water wells in Africa

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Turkey drills more than 500 water wells in Africa

Turkey has drilled a total of 505 water wells in Africa to provide clean water to millions of people, according to the country's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The wells in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Somalia, and Somaliland were opened by the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSI), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Turkiye Diyanet Foundation as well as other NGOs on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

258 out of 505 wells were opened in Niger, 102 wells in Mauritania, 84 wells in Burkina Faso, 36 in Mali, 20 in Somalia and 5 wells in Somaliland, according to the ministry.

The water wells across the continent meet the needs of some 1.8 million people, it said.

Turkish agencies also opened three water wells in Somalia, three in Sudan and one in Djibouti for training purposes. Sudanese and Ethiopian engineers, as well as Tunisian experts, were also trained on drilling techniques in Turkey.

Turkey, Africa, humanitarian aid, well, TIKA

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

    Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

  2. Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

    Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

  3. Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping

    Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping

  4. Erdoğan vows ‘utterly different’ AKP by 2023

    Erdoğan vows ‘utterly different’ AKP by 2023

  5. Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks

    Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks
Recommended
7th suspect named in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq

7th suspect named in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq
Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks

Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks
Ankara hosts Taiwan Night

Ankara hosts Taiwan Night
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping

Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources
WORLD US Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wal

US Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wal

The US Supreme Court on July 26 ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico.
ECONOMY Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Turkey and Russia's bilateral trade should reach the target jointly adopted by the two countries' leaders of $100 billion "as soon as possible", the Turkish trade minister said on July 26.
SPORTS Young football players eye career goals in Turkey

Young football players eye career goals in Turkey

Young football players gathered in sport camps on July 27 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with big dreams of playing for teams in Europe.