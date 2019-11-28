Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuoğlu has dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron's critique of Turkey's cross-border operation in Syria against YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, saying the French leader “sponsors terrorism.”

"He is already the sponsor of the terrorist organization and constantly hosts them at the Elysee. If he says his ally is the terrorist organization ... there is really nothing more to say," Çavuşoğlu told reporters in parliament.

Çavuşoğlu added: "Macron cannot be the leader of Europe by wobbling like this. Right now, there is a void in Europe, he is trying to be its leader."

Earlier yesterday, Macron said that Turkey cannot expect solidarity from NATO allies at the same time that it launched its Syria operation as a "fait accompli."

The PKK is a group listed as terrorist by Turkey, the EU and the U.S.

Last month, Macron met with the so-called speaker of the SDF, which is dominated by the YPG, to express France's solidarity with them.