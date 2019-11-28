Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

  • November 28 2019 17:56:00

Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

ANKARA
Turkey dismisses Macrons Syria criticism

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuoğlu has dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron's critique of Turkey's cross-border operation in Syria against YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, saying the French leader “sponsors terrorism.”

"He is already the sponsor of the terrorist organization and constantly hosts them at the Elysee. If he says his ally is the terrorist organization ... there is really nothing more to say," Çavuşoğlu told reporters in parliament.

Çavuşoğlu added: "Macron cannot be the leader of Europe by wobbling like this. Right now, there is a void in Europe, he is trying to be its leader."

Earlier yesterday, Macron said that Turkey cannot expect solidarity from NATO allies at the same time that it launched its Syria operation as a "fait accompli."

The PKK is a group listed as terrorist by Turkey, the EU and the U.S.

Last month, Macron met with the so-called speaker of the SDF, which is dominated by the YPG, to express France's solidarity with them.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row

    Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row

  2. Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

    Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

  3. The timing of Turkey’s blockage in NATO

    The timing of Turkey’s blockage in NATO

  4. Turkey wants to join EU, says presidential spokesperson

    Turkey wants to join EU, says presidential spokesperson

  5. Atlas Global suspends flights

    Atlas Global suspends flights
Recommended
NATO must address concerns of all its allies: Turkish FM

NATO must address concerns of all its allies: Turkish FM
5 detained over killing of Iranian in Istanbul

5 detained over killing of Iranian in Istanbul
Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account
Intruders caught at Greek patriarch’s home

Intruders caught at Greek patriarch’s home
Arrested lawyers leaked personal info of 2,400 Turkish citizens to EU embassies

Arrested lawyers leaked personal info of 2,400 Turkish citizens to EU embassies
Senior YPG/PKK terrorist neutralized in N Iraq

Senior YPG/PKK terrorist neutralized in N Iraq
WORLD Barzani says good to hear voluntary return plans for Syrian Kurds sheltered in Turkey

Barzani says good to hear voluntary return plans for Syrian Kurds sheltered in Turkey

Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Nov. 28 that he is glad to hear in Ankara that Syrian-Kurdish refugees sheltered in Turkey have voluntarily returned to their homelands.
ECONOMY Confidence in economy improves again in November

Confidence in economy improves again in November

Turkey’s economic confidence index climbed to 91.3 in November, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Başakşehir eyes victory to advance in Europa League

Başakşehir eyes victory to advance in Europa League

Başakşehir has climbed to the top of Group J in the Europa League and tonight faces AS Roma, which was 4-0 winner against the Turkish Süper Lig club in group opener.