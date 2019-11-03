Turkey detains seven ISIL terrorists including senior operative responsible for training camps

ANKARA

Turkish security forces detained seven ISIL terrorist group members during anti-terror operations across the country, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 2.

According to the statement, one of the suspects was determined to be a senior operative responsible for training camps.

The operation was conducted in Turkey’s Osmaniye, Istanbul, Gaziantep, Kilis and Bursa provinces, the ministry said.

Foreigners looking to join ISIL in Syria have mostly attempted to use Turkey as their crossing point. Turkey has taken significant measures against foreign ISIL members and has urged Western countries for intelligence cooperation.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear ISIL terrorists from Turkey.

More than 300 people lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks in recent years