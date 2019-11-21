Turkey detains 4 foreign ISIL terror suspects

SAMSUN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police detained four ISIL terror suspects in northern Turkey, according to security sources on Nov. 20.

The four suspects who are Iraqi nationals were detained in simultaneous raids in Samsun, said the source who asked not to be named due to security concerns.

Some digital materials were seized during the operation.

Three of the suspects will later be deported. The fourth suspect was released later by a court.

Since recognizing ISIL as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.

