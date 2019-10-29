Turkey detains 20 ISIL-linked terror suspects

  • October 29 2019 13:14:33

BURSA-Anadolu Agency
A total of 26 people were detained on Oct. 29 in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province for their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization, a security source said.

The suspects, including 12 Syrian nationals, were arrested by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Since Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, it has been subjected to attacks by the terrorist organization numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISILterrorists and arresting 5,500.

WORLD Anti-Muslim letter sent to mosque in German capital

Anti-Muslim letter sent to mosque in German capital

An anti-Muslim letter was recently sent to a mosque affiliated with the Islamic Federation of Berlin, the organization’s president says
ECONOMY Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman

Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman  

Travel agency Jolly Tur’s chairman Meter Vardar said that hoteliers have reached an agreement to not increase their room rates in 2020 for domestic tourists.
SPORTS Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor manage to earn 1 point with stoppage-time goal in dramatic 2-2 draw at Fatih Terim Başakşehir Stadium.