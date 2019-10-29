Turkey detains 20 ISIL-linked terror suspects

BURSA-Anadolu Agency

A total of 26 people were detained on Oct. 29 in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province for their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization, a security source said.

The suspects, including 12 Syrian nationals, were arrested by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Since Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, it has been subjected to attacks by the terrorist organization numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISILterrorists and arresting 5,500.