Turkey detains 20 ISIL-linked terror suspects

  • October 28 2019 10:55:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A total of 20 people were detained on Oct. 28 in the capital Ankara for their suspected links to ISIL terrorist organization, a security source has said.

The suspects, all foreign nationals, were detained by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

More than 300 people have been killed in suicide bombings and armed attacks targeting civilians claimed by the terrorist organization in Turkey in recent years.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign
to thwart ISIL attacks.

