Turkey detains 13 suspects for planning terror attacks

  • January 01 2020 11:57:43

Turkey detains 13 suspects for planning terror attacks

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey detains 13 suspects for planning terror attacks

Turkish police have detained 13 foreign national suspects allegedly planning terror attacks targeting New Year's celebrations on behalf of ISIL, said security sources on Dec. 31.

Early this morning anti-terror police units carried out raids at the addresses of suspects in the capital Ankara, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While police arrested five suspects during the raids, another suspect was rounded up later as part of the ongoing operation.

Each of the suspects was allegedly planning a separate terror attack targeting celebrations, it added.

The suspects were found to be linked to the terrorist group ISIL in conflict zones of Syria and Iraq.

On social media, the suspects allegedly shared images of executions and armed training given to young children from the terror group's website, according to the sources.

Police found a number of organizational documents of the terror group during searches at the addresses.

The sources also said the operation was ongoing and the number of detentions could rise.

Separately, police arrested one foreign national suspect in the southwestern Burdur province and six in Hatay, a southern province bordering Syria.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

  3. Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

    Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

    Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

  5. Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

    Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal
Recommended
Nearly $13.5M lottery prize divided four ways

Nearly $13.5M lottery prize divided four ways
Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project
More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey

More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey
Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader

Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader
Princes’ Islands horses kept in inadequate quarantine conditions: Activists

Princes’ Islands horses kept in inadequate quarantine conditions: Activists
WORLD Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Large crowds thronged Sydney to watch fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies blood-red.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing have agreed on compensation for losses from grounded and undelivered aircraft, Turkey's flag carrier announced in a statement on Dec. 31.
SPORTS Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Turkey's top-tier football division 'Süper Lig' underdogs Demir Grup Sivasspor are targeting their first-ever major title.