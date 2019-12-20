Turkey deports Moroccan, German for terror links

Turkey deported two foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries, Morocco and Germany, the Interior Ministry said on Dec. 19. 

In a statement, the ministry said the Moroccan and German nationals were sent back their countries of origin as part of Turkey’s ramped-up efforts to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters.

The statement did not specify which terror group the fighters belonged to, but in recent months it has been stressing the return of ISIL terrorists.

Turkey continues to deport foreign terrorist fighters, the statement added.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 ISIL members, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early December, adding that there are currently 1,149 ISIL terrorists in Turkish prisons.

