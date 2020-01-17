Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark

  • January 17 2020 09:46:26

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey deported a foreign terrorist to Denmark, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry on Jan. 16. 

Without naming the terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement that Turkey will continue returning foreign terrorists to their home countries.

Turkey deported nearly 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries in 2019.

The issue of handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Since recognizing ISIL as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times. The attacks have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.

