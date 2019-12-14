Turkey deports 4 terrorists to UK

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has deported four more foreign terrorists to the United Kingdom, Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Dec. 13.

In a statement, the ministry said that Turkey continues to deport foreign terrorist fighters.

The ministry did not mention the terrorist organizations the four people were reportedly linked to.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.