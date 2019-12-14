Turkey deports 4 terrorists to UK

  • December 14 2019 11:55:09

Turkey deports 4 terrorists to UK

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey deports 4 terrorists to UK

Turkey has deported four more foreign terrorists to the United Kingdom, Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Dec. 13.  

In a statement, the ministry said that Turkey continues to deport foreign terrorist fighters. 

The ministry did not mention the terrorist organizations the four people were reportedly linked to. 

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin. 

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward. 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

    Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

  2. Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

    Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

  3. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  4. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  5. US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

    US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
Recommended
Turkey urges US to resist anti-Turkey lobbying groups

Turkey urges US to resist 'anti-Turkey lobbying' groups
Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events

Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events
Turkey slams EU for Libyan maritime pact remarks

Turkey slams EU for Libyan maritime pact remarks

Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth
Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities

Chess helps to transform lives of people with disabilities
Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport
WORLD North Korea conducts another test at long-range rocket site

North Korea conducts another test at long-range rocket site

North Korea said on Dec. 14 that it successfully performed another "crucial test'' at its long-range rocket launch site that will further strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

ECONOMY Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Treasury and finance minister says interest rates lowered by 1,200 basis points during last five months

SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win