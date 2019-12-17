Turkey deports 2 foreign terrorists to Kosovo

  December 17 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey deported two foreign terrorist fighters of Kosovar national, according to the Interior Ministry on Dec. 17.

On Twitter, the ministry said Turkey will continue extraditing foreign terrorists.

The ministry did not mention the terrorist organizations the two people were reportedly linked to.

Meanwhile, a foreign terrorist fighter was also deported to Morocco, the Interior Ministry said on Dec. 16.

In a statement, the ministry said the Moroccan national was sent back to his country of origin as part of Turkey’s ramped-up efforts to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters.

Turkey continues to deport foreign terrorist fighters, the statement added.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 ISIL members, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early December, adding that there are currently 1,149 ISIL terrorists in Turkish prisons.

 

