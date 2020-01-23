Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

  • January 23 2020 13:00:00

Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

ISTANBUL-Agence France-Presse
Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

A Turkish prosecutor called for a sentence of up to 18 years for a delivery man who spat on a customer's pizza before handing it over.     

The incident -- which happened in 2017 in the central city of Eskişehir -- was captured by a security camera in the customer's apartment block. 

The footage showed the delivery man, identified as Burak S., spitting on the pizza and recording the moment on his mobile phone. His motive was unknown.

Up to 18 years sought for delivery man for ‘spitting on pizza’
Up to 18 years sought for delivery man for ‘spitting on pizza’

The defendant has already been fined 4,000 lira (600 euros) for endangering a customer's health, and prosecutors are now seeking a lengthy prison sentence for "poisoning food", Demirören News Agency reported.

The owner of the apartment building alerted the customer after watching the security footage, prompting the criminal complaint.

Even by Turkey's often tough judicial standards, the requested sentence is heavy, given that "membership of an armed terrorist organisation" carries a sentence of up to 15 years.      

deilivery,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

    Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

  2. Libya's Tripoli airport suspends flights amid threats

    Libya's Tripoli airport suspends flights amid threats

  3. Ankara slam Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

    Ankara slam Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

  4. Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

    Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

  5. CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’

    CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’
Recommended
Local seeking family of French climber who disappeared in 1988

Local seeking family of French climber who disappeared in 1988
Turks living in Libya’s Tripoli say they feel better after truce

Turks living in Libya’s Tripoli say they feel better after truce
Ankara slams Greece for illegally arming 16 islands in Aegean

Ankara slams Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean
Insect farms cockroaches find buyers in Turkeys south

Insect farm's cockroaches find buyers in Turkey's south

Turkish scholars murder suspect remains under house arrest in Ukraine

Turkish scholar's murder suspect remains under house arrest in Ukraine
Turkish court hands jail terms to over 130 FETÖ members

Turkish court hands jail terms to over 130 FETÖ members
WORLD UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top court on Jan. 23 ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people.
ECONOMY Kuşadası expects over 300 cruise ship visits

Kuşadası expects over 300 cruise ship visits

Kuşadası, one of Turkey’s main holiday destinations on the Aegean coast, will host 310 cruise ships to visit the town with some 360,000 people on board this year.
SPORTS Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Beşiktaş lose to Erzurumspor 3-2 in Istanbul as Black Eagles' Turkish Cup journey ends in last 16.