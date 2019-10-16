Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  • October 16 2019 10:08:03

Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

Turkey on Oct. 15 criticized France over a request for UEFA sanctions on the Turkish National Football Team for performing a military salute.

Claiming the salutes at the end of the Oct. 14 match were “contrary to the spirit of sports,” French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu tweeted her request that UEFA take action against Turkey.

Pointing out that French star Antoine Griezmann gave a similar salute this June, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said: "Whoever said nothing about Griezmann's military salute is trying to distort our footballers' grateful salute."

"l call on UEFA to act sensibly on this investigation request," Kasapoğlu told a press conference.

After drawing France 1-1 in an away match on Oct. 14 to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers, Turkish players celebrated by saluting in tribute to the Turkish soldiers fighting terrorists in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

Turkey holds France to remain atop group
Turkey holds France to remain atop group

The celebration was not televised by French TV.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  2. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  3. Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

  4. US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

    US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

  5. Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director

    Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director
Recommended
Turkish Red Crescent provides aid to Tal Abyad

Turkish Red Crescent provides aid to Tal Abyad
Turkey inspires Dutch motorcyclists

Turkey inspires Dutch motorcyclists
PKK/YPG terror attack from Syria kills 2 civilians

PKK/YPG terror attack from Syria kills 2 civilians
Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Ankara urges EU states to take tougher measures against PKK

Ankara urges EU states to take tougher measures against PKK
Turkish soldier killed in Syria op

Turkish soldier killed in Syria op
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Private sector external debt down in August

Private sector external debt down in August

Turkey's outstanding short-term foreign private sector debts fell in August, the country's Central Bank (CBRT) said on Oct. 16.
SPORTS LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

 LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters on Oct. 15 he believes his comments regarding a tweet by Daryl Morey in favor of an independent Hong Kong were taken out of context.