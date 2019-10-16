Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Oct. 15 criticized France over a request for UEFA sanctions on the Turkish National Football Team for performing a military salute.

Claiming the salutes at the end of the Oct. 14 match were “contrary to the spirit of sports,” French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu tweeted her request that UEFA take action against Turkey.

Pointing out that French star Antoine Griezmann gave a similar salute this June, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said: "Whoever said nothing about Griezmann's military salute is trying to distort our footballers' grateful salute."

"l call on UEFA to act sensibly on this investigation request," Kasapoğlu told a press conference.

After drawing France 1-1 in an away match on Oct. 14 to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers, Turkish players celebrated by saluting in tribute to the Turkish soldiers fighting terrorists in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

The celebration was not televised by French TV.