Turkey conveys ‘discomfort’ to planned US observation points in Syria

  • November 24 2018 13:35:00

Turkey conveys ‘discomfort’ to planned US observation points in Syria

ANKARA
Turkey conveys ‘discomfort’ to planned US observation points in Syria

Turkey has repeatedly conveyed its “discomfort” to the U.S. officials over their planned observation points in northern Syria, Turkish defense minister said on Nov. 24.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency following a ceremony to mark Turkey’s Teachers Day, Hulusi Akar said he spoke with Gen. Joseph Dunford, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Nov. 18 during the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada about the planned U.S. observation points on the Syrian border.

“We have stated that the observation points to be established by the U.S. troops on the Syrian border will have a very negative impact […] and in the course of our discussions we expressed that it could lead to a perception that ‘U.S. soldiers are somehow protecting terrorist YPG members and shield them’,” he added.

US sets up observation posts along Turkey-Syria border: Mattis
US sets up observation posts along Turkey-Syria border: Mattis

Akar said that these practices would make the already complex situation in the region “much more complex” and added that there is no need for that.

The defense minister said the Turkish Armed Forces are taking all necessary measures to protect the country from all kind of threats, including from beyond the borders.

“We expect that our U.S. allies cut their relations with the terrorist YPG, who are no different from the PKK, as soon as possible,” he added.

The United States has long been complained that tensions between Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the YPG militants, have at times slowed down progress on fighting the ISIL.

Turkey deems the YPG as an offshoot of the PKK, which is listed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

Turkish defense minister to top US general: Cut YPG ties
Turkish defense minister to top US general: Cut YPG ties

Turkey, United States, YPG, observation point, PKK

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey renames Black Friday in accordance with Muslim sensitivities

    Turkey renames Black Friday in accordance with Muslim sensitivities

  2. 10-month-old Kangal has price tag of 125,000 liras

    10-month-old Kangal has price tag of 125,000 liras

  3. More gruesome details reported on how Saudis disposed of Khashoggi’s body

    More gruesome details reported on how Saudis disposed of Khashoggi’s body

  4. Ankara’s psyche: It is payback time with the United States

    Ankara’s psyche: It is payback time with the United States

  5. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on first trip abroad since Khashoggi killed

    Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on first trip abroad since Khashoggi killed
Recommended
Turkish, Greek coast guard heads talk bilateral ties

Turkish, Greek coast guard heads talk bilateral ties
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss Idlib, Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Russian ministers discuss Idlib, Tal Rifaat
Turkish FM rebukes ECHRs Demirtaş ruling

Turkish FM rebukes ECHR's Demirtaş ruling
Turkey urges US to complete Manbij deal by the end of 2018

Turkey urges US to complete Manbij deal by the end of 2018
Turkey-EU hold ‘constructive’ political dialogue meeting

Turkey-EU hold ‘constructive’ political dialogue meeting
World is more polarized after Trump came to power: Turkish parliamentary speaker

World is more polarized after Trump came to power: Turkish parliamentary speaker
WORLD French police fire tear gas at fuel price protesters

French police fire tear gas at fuel price protesters

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse protesters in Paris who are angry over rising fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests that have caused disruption across France.
ECONOMY Turkish agriculture sector to start investment in Sudan

Turkish agriculture sector to start investment in Sudan

Turkish agricultural sector will be able to commence investments in Sudan's fields by 2019, Turkish agriculture minister told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Week 13 in Turkish league to kick off with Galatasaray game

Week 13 in Turkish league to kick off with Galatasaray game

Defending champion Galatasaray will play against Konyaspor at home in the first match of the week 13 in the Spor Toto Super League on Nov. 23.