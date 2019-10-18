Turkey continues air strikes on northern Iraq

  • October 18 2019 16:47:19

Turkey continues air strikes on northern Iraq

ANKARA
Turkey continues air strikes on northern Iraq

 

Turkish security forces “neutralized” two terrorists affiliated with the PKK in northern Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry.

“As part of Operation Claw going on successfully and conducted in [Iraq’s] Hakurk region, two more members of the
separatist PKK terrorist group were neutralized,” said the ministry on Twitter on Oct. 18.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been “neutralized” in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry. The illegal PKK, internationally recognized as a terrorist organization, often uses northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border attacks in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

    Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

  2. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  3. Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

    Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

  4. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

  5. High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

    High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert
Recommended
Trustees appointed as mayors in southeastern province, districts

Trustees appointed as mayors in southeastern province, districts
Woman jailed for ‘hurting’ husband with purse

Woman jailed for ‘hurting’ husband with purse
High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert
YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping
Civil council to take power in freed Tal Abyad: Syria

Civil council to take power in freed Tal Abyad: Syria
WORLD Dozens killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

Dozens killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

At least 62 people killed and dozens injured by a bomb during Friday prayers at a mosque in Afghanistan
ECONOMY Inflation expectations drop to 12.7 percent

Inflation expectations drop to 12.7 percent

End-year inflation expectations in Turkey eases to 12.69 percent in October from 13.96 in the previous month
SPORTS Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA says         