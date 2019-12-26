Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Dec. 25 condemned a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso which left scores of people dead.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that 40 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack against civilians and military units in Arbinda, northern Soum Province of Burkina Faso on 24 December," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” read the statement, also offering Turkey's condolences to the West African country.

On Dec. 24, at least 40 people, including soldiers, were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in Burkina Faso.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Sahel region is home to many terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and ISIL among others.