Turkey condemns drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

  • September 16 2019 09:25:25

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sept. 15 condemned the drone attacks on two facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Aramco. 

In a statement, the ministry said it condemned the drone attacks of Saturday, which led to fire in the facilities located southwest of the Dhahran metropolitan area.

Turkey called on the regional countries to refrain from provocations that might damage the security and stability in the Gulf region.

Following the drone attacks, Saudi Arabia temporarily cut its oil production from its two oil facilities run by the Saudi Aramco, which corresponds to nearly two million barrels per day.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack; however, Saudi-led coalition currently fights against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who carried out similar attacks in the past.

The Houthis have medium, long-range ballistic missiles in their inventory and they had previously targeted certain strategic locations of Saudi Arabia with armed drones.

