Turkey condemns deadly attacks in Yemen

  • August 02 2019 09:56:02

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemned attacks on Aug. 1 which killed at least 49 people in Yemen's temporary capital.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that the attacks which targeted the security forces in Yemen's temporary capital city of Aden claimed many lives and left many others injured,” Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the government and “brotherly” Yemen nation and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“It is worrisome that the violence continues unabated at a time when UN-led efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Yemen have gained further importance,” the ministry said.

It called on parties to cease clashes, to put an end to the suffering of the people of Yemen and to establish peace and stability.

At least 13 people were killed and 16 others injured in a car bomb attack that targeted a police station in Aden early on Aug. 1.

The attack took place while conscripts were gathering for morning assembly.

Separately, at least 36 military personnel were killed in twin Houthi rebel group attacks on a military parade later in the day.

Yemen fell into civil war in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the government to flee to Saudi Arabia.

A year later, Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains.

The violence has devastated Yemen's basic infrastructure, including its health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times.”

