Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

  • October 10 2019 15:13:51

Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

Turkey has condemned a shooting rampage that killed two people on Oct. 9 near a synagogue in eastern Germany.

“We strongly condemn the armed attack in front of a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Oct. 10.

The statement stressed that it is regrettable that this anti-Semitic attack against the Jewish community took place during Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for the Jews.

“We are against all extreme movements such as anti-Semitism, hostility towards Islam, Christians and xenophobia,” the statement said.

Highlighting that these movements threaten all humanity, it urged the world to fight together against them.

Extending condolences to the German people and the Jewish community, it said: “We hope that the attackers who inflicted a deep wound in the conscience of the world's public opinion will be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Neo-Nazi gunman planned attack on mosque in Germany
Neo-Nazi gunman planned attack on mosque in Germany

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

    Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  2. Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

    Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

  3. World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

    World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

  4. Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

    First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
Recommended
5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack
109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan
Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution

Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution
YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey

YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey
Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
WORLD Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's concerns over its border security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 10.
ECONOMY $2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 