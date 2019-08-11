Turkey condemns attack in Libya

  • August 11 2019 12:05:14

Turkey condemns attack in Libya

ANKARA
Turkey condemns attack in Libya

Turkey on Aug. 11 condemned a car bomb explosion in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi that claimed the lives of two United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) staff and left many people wounded.

 “We have received the news with great sorrow that a car bomb attack that took place in Benghazi yesterday claimed the lives of two UNSMIL staff and left many people wounded,” said a written statement.

 The ministry condemned “this terrorist act,” conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

 The attack came as the United Nations was brokering a truce in the capital Tripoli.

 “We will continue to support the U.N.’s efforts for lasting peace, security and stability in Libya,” read the statement.

The U.N. has been attempting to broker a truce in fighting which erupted following a major assault in April on the southern outskirts of the capital Tripoli by the forces of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and forces loyal to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord. 

 LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told reporters two of those killed were guards with the UNSMIL. He added that 10 people had been wounded, including children.

Libya, Turkey, Attack, condemn

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

    Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

  2. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  3. Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

    Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

  4. Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

    Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

  5. Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

    Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey
Recommended
Turkish sailors in Turkey after abducted off Nigeria

Turkish sailors in Turkey after abducted off Nigeria

Turkey wont let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister
10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir

Turkish, Pakistan parliament speakers discuss Kashmir
Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium

Turkish company constructs Rwanda’s indoor stadium
Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria
WORLD Pilgrims pelt devil with stones as final Hajj ritual

Pilgrims pelt 'devil' with stones as final Hajj ritual

More than two million Muslims on Aug. 11 threw stones at a symbolic representation of the devil as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.           
ECONOMY Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which has been caught in the crossfires of the Washington-Beijing trade war, has unveiled a new smart television, the first product to use its own operating system.
SPORTS Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Turkey's Fenerbahçe signed Huddersfield Town's Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, commonly known as Zanka, on Aug. 10.   