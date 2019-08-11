Turkey condemns attack in Libya

ANKARA

Turkey on Aug. 11 condemned a car bomb explosion in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi that claimed the lives of two United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) staff and left many people wounded.

“We have received the news with great sorrow that a car bomb attack that took place in Benghazi yesterday claimed the lives of two UNSMIL staff and left many people wounded,” said a written statement.

The ministry condemned “this terrorist act,” conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The attack came as the United Nations was brokering a truce in the capital Tripoli.

“We will continue to support the U.N.’s efforts for lasting peace, security and stability in Libya,” read the statement.

The U.N. has been attempting to broker a truce in fighting which erupted following a major assault in April on the southern outskirts of the capital Tripoli by the forces of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and forces loyal to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told reporters two of those killed were guards with the UNSMIL. He added that 10 people had been wounded, including children.