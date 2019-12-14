Turkey collects over 753,000 tons of cow milk in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey collected 753,569 tons of cow milk in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 13.

The amount of collected cow's milk in October decreased by 2.7% when compared to the same month of the previous year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

In October, 127,869 tons of drinking milk was produced, down 6% from the same month last year.

Data also showed that cheese production from cow's milk was 57,826 tons, up 4.7% from the same month last year.

"Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 474 tons decreased by 67.2% when compared to the same month of the previous year," it added.

In October the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.