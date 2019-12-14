Turkey collects over 753,000 tons of cow milk in October

  • December 14 2019 12:59:33

Turkey collects over 753,000 tons of cow milk in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey collects over 753,000 tons of cow milk in October

Turkey collected 753,569 tons of cow milk in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 13.

The amount of collected cow's milk in October decreased by 2.7% when compared to the same month of the previous year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

In October, 127,869 tons of drinking milk was produced, down 6% from the same month last year.

Data also showed that cheese production from cow's milk was 57,826 tons, up 4.7% from the same month last year.

"Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 474 tons decreased by 67.2% when compared to the same month of the previous year," it added.

In October the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

dairy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

    Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

  2. Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

    Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

  3. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  4. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  5. US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

    US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
Recommended
Turkeys poultry production up in October

Turkey's poultry production up in October
Turkey remains world’s largest flour exporter

Turkey remains world’s largest flour exporter
Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister

Interest pressure on market dismissed: Minister
Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut
Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October
Oil prices gain as US, China close on trade deal

Oil prices gain as US, China close on trade deal
WORLD Sudans Bashir gets two years detention for corruption

Sudan's Bashir gets two years' detention for corruption

A Sudanese court convicted deposed president Omar al-Bashir of graft on Dec.14 and sentenced him to two years' house arrest in a social care facility.   
ECONOMY Turkeys poultry production up in October

Turkey's poultry production up in October

Turkey's chicken meat production rose by 3.6% year-on-year in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win